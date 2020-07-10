LIAT writes customers

The following letter was posted on LIAT’s Facebook Page on Friday, July 10:

Dear Customer,

In April 2020, LIAT suspended its commercial passenger services due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this suspension, we have been working with a view to restart our operations as soon as possible. While the Board and Shareholders have considered numerous proposals to safeguard the survival of LIAT, the COVID-19 crisis has created unprecedented challenges. These challenges have led to options which include a proposal to liquidate the airline.

Further information about LIAT’s future will only be available after LIAT’s next Annual General Meeting which has not yet been scheduled. As a result, we deeply regret that we are unable to provide any further information to assure you but promise to update you as soon as a decision has been made.

Please continue to monitor our website and social media platforms for updates.