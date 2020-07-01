LIAT staff frustrated over handling of affairs

The exasperation felt by LIAT employees in recent months while the airline has been grounded due to Covid-19 has been ratcheted up further following news that the regional carrier will be liquidated.

During an appearance on OBSERVER AM yesterday, the General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) and the Chairman of Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA), lamented that the shareholder governments’ and management’s handling of the situation has added to the already stressful experience for workers.

“There is a lot of disappointment. There is a lot of worry about severance and what are the next steps. We are not sure if there is a successor airline. We are hearing things behind the scenes and it’s pretty unsettling,” LIALPA Chairman Patterson Thompson said.

David Massiah, General Secretary of the ABWU, said he believes the appropriate word to describe the employees’ feelings is “disgust”.

Massiah explained that for many years, unions have been complaining about the ineptness of the airline’s management and have even suggested ways to save the airline, to no avail.

In addition to that, he disclosed that in a meeting held last week to discuss the three-month extension of the temporary lay-off of workers, “the workers would have said unanimously to my union, which we would have conveyed to the company, that because of the prevailing situation we are going to understand and we can basically move forward with the extension but this extension must be with the condition that the staff receive at least 90 percent of what is inside of that pension fund for them”.

But then “all hell broke loose on the weekend”, he remarked saying that the matter could have been handled differently.

Furthermore, Massiah revealed that an emergency meeting of the unions was called on Monday where one decision was taken.

He said that they told the CEO of LIAT, Julie Reifer Jones, “madam CEO, that letter that you are going to send out to staff about their pension and whatever it is, you need to hold on that until we the unions go back … let us communicate and talk before you can send out that letter”.

Despite that, a letter began circulating to all staff that afternoon, adding to the already growing annoyance.

And that was not the only missive that made its way through the public on Monday. (Antiguaobserver)