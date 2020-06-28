JETBLUE POSTPONED RESUMPTION OF FLIGHTS TO BARBADOS

US Air carrier, JetBlue has postponed the resumption of commercial flights to Barbados by more than three weeks.

Starcom Network News has confirmed that the JetBlue flight scheduled to arrive here from Florida on July 2nd, has been put back.

The next flight is now scheduled for July 27th. However, sources say the repatriation flight scheduled for early next month is still on scheduled.

Commercial Air traffic in and out of Barbados resumes July 1st, after a three-month interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (STARCOM)