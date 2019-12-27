Jamaica: Woman gets a son for Christmas after losing child

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The pain of losing her own child has fuelled a fire that has driven Stacey-Ann Mullings to be a full-time philanthropist while employed in the hospitality sector.

Mullings, who hails from Westmoreland and works at Couples Swept Away in Negril, said she has found the courage to love again by embracing a seven-year-old as her son.

Paulton Humes, whom she affectionately calls ‘Kev’, became an orphan in November 2018 after his parents were brutally murdered while they were returning from church one Sunday morning. When Mullings realised Kev’s grandmother was struggling to care for him, she assumed full custody of the youngster.

“A child like Kev is already emotionally scarred and I wanted to help him heal. I thought the best place for him was with me, since I had just lost a baby in April and I thought we could help each other heal … ,” Mullings told The Gleaner.

Mullings, who has dreams of someday becoming a nurse, said that her heart is filled with love for children.

“Kev is doing very well. I am proud to say he has already started reading. He is blossoming into a well-spoken young man who is excelling in school. He moved from being a shy and timid child to being the most polite kid you have ever met,” she proudly shared.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL TREAT

That passion for children has powered her philanthropic drive. Encouraged and inspired by the humanitarian work of Paul Issa, chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation, which has offered assistance to the Savanna-la-Mar and Annotto Bay hospitals in Jamaica, Mullings is looking to register her own foundation – for which she is already doing outreach.

In August, she had a back-to-school treat that saw her assisting more than 300 children with backpacks, school supplies, and uniforms.

“I try to assist in as many ways I can,” she said, adding that much of the resources come from her own pocket.

The back-to-school treat is partly funded by savings from her weekly pay cheque as a server at the Swept Away hotel, a major sacrifice, but it is all the payback she needs, given the pleasure and happiness she gets from giving.

On Christmas Day this year, Mullings, who grew up in a single-parent home, will be preparing chicken, rice and peas, sorrel and cake for the kids in her community. She will prepare the meals herself, as she wants to add that mother’s touch to the cooking as she spreads love at Christmas.

“The inspiration that keeps me going is just thinking of my own mom and how hard she works. I want to be that person who can make a difference in the life of others,” she told The Gleaner.

Mullings, who speaks conversational German, helps guests with translation when the need arises and has also started a reading group in her community.

The Frome Technical High School past student says that everyone has it in them to be a game changer.

“I get my high from helping others. It’s just something that comes from my heart. It’s a passion of mine,” she said.