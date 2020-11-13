Jamaica Targets 30,000 For COVID Vaccine

Between 27,000 and 30,000 Jamaicans are being eyed to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

The disclosure was made by Dr Christopher Tufton during a COVID-19 media briefing Thursday evening.

But Assistant Director of the Pan American Health Organisation Dr Jarbas Barbosa de Silva Jr says it might not be before March until Caribbean countries have access to the shots.

According to the PAHO assistant director, front-line health staff, the elderly and other groups classified as priority groups will have first access to the vaccine.

Jamaica had already made a down payment through the Caribbean Public Health Agency get access to the shots via the COVID-19 Global Vaccination Programme.

Tufton, in the meantime, has sought to shore up confidence in vaccination and immunisation.

He acknowledged that there was cynicism surrounding vaccines.

“The fact is that vaccination has proven to be an undeniable success in the public health tool kit to reduce the burden of infectious diseases,” Tufton said as he pointed out that some major diseases have been eradicated from Jamaica because of various vaccines.

Barbosa de Silva Jr also sought to give assurances that no vaccine will be deployed until deemed safe for the public.

Jamaica has recorded 9,634 COVID cases with just over 4,200 active.