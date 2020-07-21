Haiti Records 7,100 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises to 151

As to Tuesday morning, Haiti had reported 7,100 COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, health authorities have carried out some 16,957 diagnostic tests, almost 42 percent of which had positive results.

Port-au-Prince city continues to lead the numbers with some 5,139 COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths. While experts consider that the health facilities’ occupation rate remains low, they urge the population to remain vigilant and comply with the guidelines.

“We must remain vigilant for two reasons. Firstly, health authorities have not yet declared we are out of danger. The second one is the proximity of two countries where cases are constantly increasing: the Dominican Republic and the U.S.,” Port-au-Prince’s West Side Health director Martial Beneche said.