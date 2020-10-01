Guyanese man gets 3yrs for having sex with dead COVID patient

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A magistrate has sentenced a 50-year-old man to three years in jail after he was convicted on the charge of trespassing with the intent to commit a sexual offence on a 56-year-old woman who died from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Magistrate Delon Bess, sitting in the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court, imposed the sentence after Leroy Chacon of Trainline Port Kaituma, North West District, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared in court on Tuesday. The magistrate had adjourned sentencing.

Chacon was placed in quarantine under police guard last Saturday after he was caught performing the indecent act on the corpse of the woman who died on September 21 after displaying COVID-19 symptoms. A COVID-19 test later confirmed that she tested positive for the disease.

Chacon is reported to have visited the Port Kaituma Mortuary where the woman’s body was being stored.