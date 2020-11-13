US wants to be Guyana’s top trading partner

(INEWSGUYANA) – The United States of America wants to be Guyana’s “top trading partner and partner of choice”, says Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch – who explained that she regularly gets calls from American companies that are interested in investing here.

She was at the time delivering remarks during the Annual General Meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Guyana – an organisation committed to promoting and enhancing commercial relations between the United States and Guyana.

“From infrastructure to energy, from health care to agriculture, the future of US investment here is just beginning. Over the next year we look forward to partnering with AmCham on webinars in all of these areas. We look forward to US companies competing fairly and transparently in tender processes, as we want to remain Guyana’s top trading partner and partner of choice,” the US diplomat said.

In fact, she highlighted that it is now normal to expect an increasing amount of commercial interest in Guyana.

“I get calls from US companies regularly. Just last week, I met with the Business Council for International Understanding, a U.S.-based organization founded under President Eisenhower, whose members include Fortune 500 companies interested in what Guyana has to offer. The company representatives inquired about a broad range of investment opportunities including investment in the oil and gas sector, housing and urban development, environmental resiliency, satellite imagery and security services, just to name a few,” Ambassador Lynch revealed.

Moreover, the US Ambassador to Guyana announced that an “American Corner” will soon be opened at the National Library in Georgetown. She explained that the Library has already expressed an interest in working with AmCham on financial literacy issues for young people.

Additionally, she explained that the US Embassy Commercial Service partner post with the US Department of Commerce, which means the organisation can connect investors with Guyanese businesses.

“We also help facilitate requests for Guyanese businesses seeking to invest in the United States. Interested in opening a US franchise here? We are your first stop. Need assistance importing US products and materials? We are here for you,” she explained.

The US Ambassador called on AmCham to continue to play its part in fostering business relations between the two countries.

“Your expertise in the local market and know-how are critical elements for any investor who wants to work with Guyana. Your advocacy for fair and transparent procurement processes, your adherence to environmental laws and fair hiring practices, your mentoring of young entrepreneurs, this all matters. And it all contributes to a bright and prosperous Guyana,” she noted.