GUYANA: “Unlicensed” bus driver charged for causing death of 20yro woman

(INEWS GUYANA) – An unlicensed minibus driver, who reportedly caused the death of a 20-year-old woman, has been charged for causing death by dangerous driving.

Patrick Rudolph Edwards appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court where two charges were read to him.

The first charge stated that on May 28 at Rupert Craig Highway, he drove minibus BWW 6242 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Sabita Sukhoo who had resided at Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he drove minibus BWW 6242 when he was not the holder of a valid drivers license.

The man denied both charges and was released on $100,000 bail. The case will continue on June 30.

Reports are Edwards was driving minibus BWW 6242 when it collided with a RAV-4 vehicle, causing the bus to topple.

Due to the impact of the accident, several persons were injured.

The 20-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the minibus, was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was pronounced dead.