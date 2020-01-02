Guyana: Three injured after car crashes into utility pole

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Three persons are currently hospitalized in a serious condition following an accident on the Crabwood Creek Public Road on New Year’s morning.
According to information received, motorcar PNN 7976 driven by 22-year-old Seeram Ramdat was speeding when it collided with a utility pole, injuring the driver and two passengers.
The two occupants, 32-year-old Keron Phillips and 45-year-old Ramnand Kishwar were removed from the wreck in semi-conscious states and rushed to the Skeldon hospital.
The driver fled the scene and was subsequently apprehended at his Lot 80 Grant 1718 Crabwood Creek home in a traumatic state. He was also taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he is admitted in a stable condition.
The News Room understands that the vehicle is owned by an elderly woman, and Ramdatt took it without her knowledge.
