Guyana: Three injured after car crashes into utility pole

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Three persons are currently hospitalized in a serious condition following an accident on the Crabwood Creek Public Road on New Year’s morning.

According to information received, motorcar PNN 7976 driven by 22-year-old Seeram Ramdat was speeding when it collided with a utility pole, injuring the driver and two passengers.

The News Room understands that while driving over the Blackwater Creek Bridge, Ramdat lost control of the vehicle which turned turtle and careened about 200 feet away before crashing into the utility pole and coming to a halt on a resident’s bridge.

The two occupants, 32-year-old Keron Phillips and 45-year-old Ramnand Kishwar were removed from the wreck in semi-conscious states and rushed to the Skeldon hospital.

The driver fled the scene and was subsequently apprehended at his Lot 80 Grant 1718 Crabwood Creek home in a traumatic state. He was also taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he is admitted in a stable condition.

The News Room understands that the vehicle is owned by an elderly woman, and Ramdatt took it without her knowledge.