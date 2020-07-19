Guyana Rejects U.S. Request To Air Propaganda To Venezuela

(TELESUR) – The Government of Guyana denied use one of its medium wave towers to relay Voice of America content to Venezuela.

Guyana’s President David Granger says that his administration has denied a request by the United States to utilize the country’s medium wave radio frequencies to broadcast Voice of America to Venezuela.

President Granger said that due to a number of considerations, “It would not be in our national interest to do anything to contribute to destabilizing relations at this time.”

Voice of America is the U.S. government’s largest international broadcaster known for ideologically right-wing content which has been criticized for transmitting U.S. government propaganda in a multitude of languages, with scarce journalistic value.

The request dates back to at least April, when a correspondence from the Foreign Ministry dated April 1st, asked the Ministry of Public Telecommunications for guidance to respond to the request by the U.S. government Board of Broadcasting Governors seeking use of Guyana’s towers “reach populations in Venezuela.”

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza responded to the news on twitter, saying that this is confirmation of a complaint made by President Nicolas Maduro, about the illegal attempt to invade Venezuela’s radio space. Minister Arreaza also tweeted the memorandum between Guyana’s two ministries regarding the use of the country’s infrastructure which had been solicited.