Guyana records 17th death related to COVID-19

Health authorities on Guyana on Saturday reported the 17th death related to COVID-19.

Earlier this week the Ministry of Health said that for a country with less than one million people, Guyana has recorded a “very high” COVID-19 death rate.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle said currently six per cent of all infected cases in Guyana have died.

Guyana’s cases have shown that persons between the ages of 20 to 29 are mostly affected unlike what is seen in other countries.