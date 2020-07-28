Guyana President, First Lady Test For COVID-19

President David Granger and First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger were on Monday tested for the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an invited comment, President Granger urged Guyanese to adhere to the various precautionary measures promulgated since March 2020 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The President urged also that all persons who develop signs and symptoms of the disease to seek urgent medical attention.

The Head of State reminded that COVID-19 is a global pandemic for which there is no cure. He said fighting the pandemic requires collective and continuous action by all. (Ministry of the Presidency)