GUYANA: Police shot in buttocks while attempting to disarm man

(INEWS GUYANA) – A policeman was shot in his buttocks on Monday evening when he attempted to disarm a gunman in Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

Injured is Police Constable Ramsingh, who is stationed at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Police reports are the shooting occurred at about 18:40h at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, while Ramsingh was on patrol duties.

Enquiries disclosed that the policeman and his colleague were on motorcycle patrol in the Guyhoc area when they heard a loud explosion, suspected be a gunshot, behind them. According to Police, upon checking, the cops saw two males, one of whom was brandishing a handgun, arguing.

Reports are that the two policemen immediately approached the men but as Constable Ramsingh dismounted his motorcycle and attempted to relieve the man of the gun, a scuffle ensued during which 27-year-old suspect fired five shots.

The Constable was hit to his buttocks. Despite being shot, the cop and his colleague managed to disarm the unemployed Meadow Brook Gardens resident, who is known to the police, and arrest him.

Police said that the firearm recovered from the suspect is a .32 Taurus pistol containing a magazine with 4 live matching rounds and a spent shell in the breach.

Constable Ramsingh was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital. The other male with whom the suspect was arguing made good his escape from the scene. An investigation has been launched.