Guyana: Ex Cop Gets 1yro Suspended Sentence After Dousing Lover With Acid

An ex-policewoman, who was found guilty of dousing her lover with acid on July 13, has received a one-year suspended sentence and ordered to undergo anger management classes.

A suspended sentence is a legal arrangement in which a person who has been found guilty of a crime is not sentenced to jail but may be sentenced for that crime at a future time if he or she commits another crime during a specified period

Cassandra Boucher, 31, on her first court appearance, had denied the charge, which stated that on November 7, 2018, at Camp Street and North Road, Georgetown, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Paul with intent to maim, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm.

During that appearance, the woman’s lawyer, Adrian Thompson, had told the court that his client had made several reports of abuse against her lover but nothing was done.

The lawyer told the court that on the day in question, the woman defending herself from the constant abuse, and there is a medical certificate to show that she received injuries.

Further, it was reported that Boucher and Paul shared a relationship that subsequently ended after Paul found out that she was pregnant for someone else.

On the day in question, Boucher had called Paul and requested to be taken to the hospital since she was not feeling well.

However, when Paul arrived at the defendant’s home, she got into the backseat of his vehicle, and while taking her to the hospital, she delved into her purse and took out a small glass bottle and threw a liquid on his face and body.

Paul immediately drove to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was examined by a doctor and admitted at the medical facility.

The matter was then reported, and Boucher was arrested and charged. She was released on $300,000 bail.