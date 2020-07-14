GUYANA ELECTIONS: President’s office says no plan to remove GECOM Chairman

See below full statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency:

President Granger abides by the Constitution – rejects Nandlall’s wicked and spurious statement:

Georgetown, Guyana (July 14, 2020): The Ministry of the Presidency rejects outrightly the wicked and highly outrageous statement issued to the media by Mr. Anil Nandlall captioned, “The sanctimonious gangster on the prowl… and the clinical insanity continues…” and which accuses President David Granger of hatching a plan to remove Chairman of the Elections Commission, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh from the helm of the Commission.

Mr. Nandlall’s accusations are dishonest, malevolent, and dangerous and based on spurious and unsubstantiated fiction.

This statement is clearly aimed at creating panic and confusion amongst the citizenry. The Ministry, therefore, calls on every right-thinking Guyanese to reject this statement and to condemn Mr. Nandlall for his attempt to instigate fear and confusion in the country.

President Granger has repeatedly said and demonstrated that he respects the integrity and autonomy of the Elections Commission and that he would abide by any declaration that the Chairman makes in keeping with the laws of Guyana.

The Ministry of the Presidency calls on Mr. Nandlall to retract his baseless and irresponsible assertions.