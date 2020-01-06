Guyana: Convict fatally stabs businesswoman over monkey

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A Plaisance, East Coast Demerara businessman was stabbed just after midnight Sunday by her neighbour who served time in prison for murder and was out on parole.

Dead is 53-year-old Sharon Burnett, a mother of three. Burnett would have celebrated her 54th birthday on Monday.

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor told the News Room that Burnett was reportedly killed after the suspect accused her of using her monkey to steal from him.

“They had a confrontation earlier where the man accused the woman of sending her monkey to steal his money and later on just after midnight he went back and confronted her again and it is alleged that he stabbed her,” the Commander said.

The suspect has since been arrested. Police investigations are ongoing and the News Room will provide an update to this story.