GUYANA: 16yro dies, brother critical after hit-and-run accident

(INEWSGUYANA) – Tragedy struck for two teenage brothers on Sunday evening, after a vehicle crashed into them leaving one dead and the other in a critical condition.

Dead is 16-year-old Sheldon Major while his brother, 14-year-old Christopher Pollard is in a critical state at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the accident occurred on Sunday evening at about 19:00h on the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

It is unclear exactly what transpired in the fatal crash but the driver fled the scene following the collision.

The aunt of the teenagers, Jaisa James said she had left the boys at home with their mother but received a call shortly after, informing her that they were involved in an accident.

It is suspected that the boys were returning home after visiting Pollard’s grandmother when the accident occurred.

When emergency services showed up at the scene, the 16-year-old lad was already dead.

With visible injuries about their head and bodies, the lads were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where one was pronounced dead and the other was admitted at the Accident and Emergency Unit. Pollard remains in a critical condition.

Up to press time, the driver was yet to be identified.

[Editor’s Note: This story previously stated that it is suspected that the brothers were on their way to visit their grandmother when the accident occurred. It has since been updated to say that the brothers returning home from their grandmother when the accident occurred.]