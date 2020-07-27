July 27, 2020
Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur passes away

Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur has passed away at the age of 70,  a Government statement has confirmed.

Arthur, the island’s longest serving Prime Minister, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at 12:26 a.m. He was hospitalised last week with heart complications.

The statement said that Minister of Labour and Social Relations and St Peter MP  Colin Jordan, will be the coordinating minister for the funeral arrangements.

“The Government of Barbados extends sincerest condolences to his wife, Julie, his daughters, Leah and Sabrina and his extended family,” it added. (BGIS)

