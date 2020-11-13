Father remains in custody after death of 4 day old baby

(Guyana – South America) – A post mortem examination was conducted on the four-day-old baby who died at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Monday and according to the report, no form of penetration was discovered.

The Post Mortem was performed at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Wednesday morning by Dr Vivekanand Bridegmohan, who revealed there was no sign of forced penetration to the anus since they were no bruises or laceration.

However, he is expected to give the cause of death within 24-hours. The post mortem was done in the presence of the child’s mother and a female police constable.

The police on Tuesday arrested the parents of the newborn after medical officials identified that the child’s anus was “severely expanded”.

The News Room understands that the 27-year-old housewife gave birth to the baby girl at a city hospital on November 5 and was discharged two days later. On November 9, the mother, her 52-year-old husband and their 8-year-old daughter, travelled to Georgetown for the mother’s scheduled doctor’s check-up.

The young mother alleged that at around 10:00h, she left the infant in the car with her husband and daughter while she went to see her doctor, but when she returned to the car around midday, she observed that the baby was crying repeatedly and breathing heavily.

The mother further alleged that she noticed the baby’s dress was off and she was wearing her pampers and underpants only. At that point, she said she fed the baby, who then fell asleep.

On the same day, the family travelled to a village on the West Bank of Berbice, where the husband dropped off the mother to stay with relatives so she can recover from the birth. It was alleged by the mother that the newborn was still crying and appeared as if she was suffocating.

As a result, at about 18:05h, the baby girl was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced her dead on arrival.

As investigations continue, the father remains in custody. (Newsroom Gy)