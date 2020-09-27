Entanglements, sexual promiscuity could fuel covid community spread

Prime Minister Gaston Browne is once again calling for vigilance and for people to be responsible, to help prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

“Complacency, indiscipline and if you have any form of sexual promiscuity is a lethal combination that could result in community spread,” Browne said on Pointe FM.

Since the first case in March, the country has to date recorded 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“And I hope it will be a message for all of us including those involved in the frivolous parties,” Browne cautioned.

“But people continue to violate the health protocols and to put themselves, their family members and the rest of the population at risk,” he added.

The Prime Minister also warned that the spread of COVID could create an economic problem for the country when offices have to be closed.

“I also want to say to those who patronize those gyms, they have to be super careful. Within that gym environment we want individuals to be very careful,” he said. (ANTIGUA NEWS ROOM)