Earthquake Shakes Several Caribbean Islands, Again

An earthquake shook several islands on Monday morning, the latest in a series that has jolted the region in recent days.

The latest quake took place at 11:10 am on Monday according to the Trinidad-based UWI Seismic Research Center.

The centre said the 3.9 quake took place between Dominica and Guadeloupe at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The epicentre was located at 53 kilometres South South East of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 54 kilometres North of Roseau, Dominica and 137 kilometres North North West of Fort-de-France, Martinique.

There are no reports of damages.

This makes it the fifth earthquake that has shaken the region within the past few days.