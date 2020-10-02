Dominican Republic: Police Put Down Anti-Racism Protest

( TELESUR ) – At least one million Haitians live in the country, most in irregular conditions. They survive in informal workplaces and live in makeshift domiciles.

“Those nationalists came and threw themselves at us and the police, instead of taking the attitude of protecting us, what they did was to stop us,” said Reconocido (recognized) non-governmental organization leader Ana Maria Belique.

Reconocido representatives convoked a demonstration called “A flower for Floyd” to denounce systemic racism. The NGO advocates for Haitian-descendant’s rights due to the discrimination they face in the Dominican Republic.

The Old Dominican Order (AOD), an ultra-nationalist organization, confronted Reconocido’s members. The far-rightist group qualified the demonstration as terroristm and encouraged their social media followers to “stand up against the Haitian invader.”