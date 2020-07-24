Declaration delay threatens stability in Guyana

The recently established Forum for the Progress and Integration of South America (PROSUR) has called for Guyana to swiftly declare the results of the March 2 elections using the certified figures from the National Recount.

The regional bloc consists of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru as well as Guyana. PROSUR was founded in March 2019 to replace the defunct Union of South American Nation (UNASUR). Guyana was among eight South American countries that signed the Santiago Declaration to become an original member of PROSUR.

See full statement from PROSUR:

The governments of Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru, members of the Forum to the Progress and Integration of South America PROSUR, express their concern about the delay in the conclusion of the general and regional elections held in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, carried out on March 2, a situation that threatens the stability of that country and threatens democratic principles.

They highlight that one of the essential guidelines of PROSUR is the observance of the democracy, the rule of law, the respective constitutional orders and promotion, protection, respect and guarantee of fundamental freedoms.

They call on the Guyanese political forces to respect the popular will and declare the final results as soon as possible, based on the vote recount observed and certified by the CARICOM Mission, supported by the OAS and the European Union, and also value the OAS monitoring of the situation in Guyana.