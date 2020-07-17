Cuba to Implement Bold Reforms to Boost Economic Growth

Cuba’s Council of Ministers Thursday approved an economic and social strategy for boosting the economy amidst the global crisis induced by the COVID-19.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel explained that Cuba’s current situation is framed in a world’s complex and challenging scenario stemming from the pandemic.

“Developing the economy means offering greater welfare to the people,” he said and explained that the new policies aim at “strengthening us, not just to stay afloat.”

The current budget deficit has led his administration to adopt measures to face the crisis and prepare the conditions to deal with the post-COVID-19 scenario.

To achieve this, authorities plan to regulate the market through indirect methods and to develop complementarity among economic actors.

Finance Minister Alejandro Gil said that the new strategy, which covers 16 economic sectors, will be implemented immediately given that the country aims to defend its local production and decrease its imports.