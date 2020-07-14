Cuba Is OWG Airline’s First Destination

Newly launched Canadian airline OWG has partnered with Hola Sun Holidays to offer direct flights to Cuba, its first destination.

Beginning November 1, the Quebec based carrier will offer flights to Cayo Coco, Holguin, Santa Clara and Varadero among other destinations. Online check-in, seat selection and Select Class upgrade will be some of the services offered by OWG.

According to OWG, the strategic alliance with Hola Sun Holidays (as well as its sister company Caribe Sol in Quebec) will allow them to offer direct and dedicated flights to Cuba on board modern Boeing 737-400s, with excellent departure times.

OWG’s aircraft are equipped with the latest technology, including high-end safety and precision tracking systems, and boast a completely modernized cabin for passengers’ utmost comfort.

The new Hola Sun Holidays 2020-2021 brochure will be available for consultation on its website in mid-July and at travel agency branches in early September. Meanwhile, Hola Sun Holidays’ fall and winter products can be booked online at holasunholidays.ca.

The new Canadian carrier announced its launch on July with a promise to offer a unique travel experience for vacationers to Southern destinations.

OWG is part of Nolinor Aviation’s expansion, a company that has been offering charter services for the past 27 years in Canada.

The article was first published by guyanaaviation.com