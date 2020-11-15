According to the (World Population Review), many of the countries with high rape statistics need to look beyond just legislation to fix the problem.
These countries need to look at the deep, systematic dysfunction of their cultures and social norms that have not prevented and do not prevent sexual violence.
Here are the 8 Caribbean countries with the highest rape rates:
|Country
|Rate
|Incidents
|Population 2020
|Grenada
|30.60
|32
|112,523
|St Kitts
|28.60
|15
|53,199
|SVG
|25.60
|28
|110,940
|Barbados
|24.90
|68
|287,375
|Jamaica
|24.40
|668
|2,961,167
|Bahamas
|22.70
|78
|393,244
|Trinidad
|18.50
|247
|1,399,488
|Guyana
|15.50
|117
|786,552
Data Provided By World Population Review