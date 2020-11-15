Caribbean Countries With The Highest Rape Rates

According to the (World Population Review), many of the countries with high rape statistics need to look beyond just legislation to fix the problem.

These countries need to look at the deep, systematic dysfunction of their cultures and social norms that have not prevented and do not prevent sexual violence.

Here are the 8 Caribbean countries with the highest rape rates:

Country Rate Incidents Population 2020
Grenada 30.60 32 112,523
St Kitts  28.60 15 53,199
SVG 25.60 28 110,940
Barbados 24.90 68 287,375
Jamaica 24.40 668 2,961,167
Bahamas 22.70 78 393,244
Trinidad  18.50 247 1,399,488
Guyana 15.50 117 786,552

Data Provided By World Population Review