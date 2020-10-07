Cambridge, Massachusetts Seeks Medical Cooperation With Cuba

(TELESUR) – The U.S. city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, approved a policy order Monday night to explore medical exchange and collaboration with Cuba to jointly confront the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted the entire world.

The order, sponsored by Councilmembers Dennis Carlone, Marc McGovern and Quinton Zondervan, as well as Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, highlights that the city of Cambridge is home to some of the most prestigious institutions in the United States, and highlights Cuba’s development of an internationally respected biopharmaceutical industry.

The island, the document adds, uses several successful treatment protocols to control COVID-19, among them medicines produced in Cuba such as Biomodulin T and Interferon Alpha 2B human recombinant, “which has given that country an extremely favorable mortality and recovery rate.” The text regrets that none of these drugs are available in the United States due to the continuous and growing restrictions on collaboration with and imports from the Caribbean nation.

The city of Cambridge and its institutions, including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Cambridge Hospital, have a long history of direct medical and scientific exchanges of professors and students, as well as direct collaboration with Cuba, the policy order points out.

In addition, it highlights that there are other efforts in the United States that seek medical collaboration with the Antillean nation, as shown by resolutions recently passed in Cleveland, Ohio, and in Richmond and San Francisco, California, which also demand the lifting of the nearly 60-year-old blockade against the island.