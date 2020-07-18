Browne Says Tourists Using Fake Covid-19 Certificates To Enter Antigua

(Antigua News Room) – Prime Minister Gaston Browne says some visitors are trying to gain entry into Antigua by using Fake Covid-19 certificates.

He said the problem is not unique to Antigua & Barbuda but at other destinations where ports have reopened.

Browne said this may lead to authorities taking another look at covid-19 protocols next week.

Currently, visitors are expected to test before arrival into Antigua and present a negative covid-19 certificate.

Browne said this policy has resulted in lower number of imported cases.

The Prime Minister has also reported that two of the four visitors who recently tested positive for the coronavirus continue to protest quarantine. He said the visitors in questions were angry because they tested negative in the U.S.

Based on this, he said the two Americans called officials in the White House who then contacted the American Embassy in Bridgetown.

He said the Embassy made representation on behalf of the visitors noting that “some of the people who come here are well connected.”

The Prime Minister is appealing to all visitors to comply with the laws of the country.