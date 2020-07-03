Browne Not Attending Caribbean Community Leaders Conference Because Of LIAT

Antigua and Barbuda will not be represented at today’s special conference of Caribbean Community Leaders where Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is to hand over the chairmanship of the 15-member regional grouping.

According to CMC report the Antigua and Barbuda’s decision is linked to efforts to liquidate the financially strapped regional airline, LIAT, which is headquartered in St. John’s.

The shareholder governments of LIAT are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On his Facebook page yesterday Prime Minister Browne said there are some regional leaders who see LIAT, as a “predator” and they are determined to keep their knees on its neck to prevent its regeneration.

But the outgoing CARICOM Chairman, Mia Mottley says governments of the region are plotting a new course to stimulate intra-regional travel.’

Ms. Mottley said yesterday the plan includes a review of taxes blamed for the high cost of intra regional travel.

But Prime Minister Browne wrote that there is insularity hidden in intellectual subterfuge in the region.

He said if is allowed to continue unabated, the CARICOM and organisation of eastern Caribbean states integration institutions shall wither and die”.

He later said there is a conspiracy by a few regional leaders to stymie the resurgence of LIAT, as a new entity to provide air connectivity for the Caribbean people and to move tourists within the region. (ANR)