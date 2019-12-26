British PM Pays Brief Visit To Saint Lucia

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was in Saint Lucia Thursday for a short layover, during which he met this country’s Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Chastanet said he thanked the visiting PM for his country’s continued support to Saint Lucia and the region.

He said he of course took the opportunity to once again offer heartiest congratulations on Johnson’s hard-won and well-deserved victory in the recent election.

“We look forward to working more closely together on our countries’ shared mutual interests.

I want to thank British Airways and their staff for their continuous support to our destination and of course for flying Boris into Saint Lucia today.

We look forward to welcoming him for a longer stay very very soon,” Chastanet wrote.

St Lucia Times