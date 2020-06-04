British Airways, Other Carries Set To Resume Flights Into Antigua

(Antiguanewsroom) – Information Minister Melford Nicholas says other airlines have expressed an interest in returning to Antigua this summer.

“I think British Airways have indicated an intent to resume once weekly flight commencing in July,” Nicholas told the media.

While BA made humanitarian and repatriation flights to the region, this is the first announcement of scheduled commercial flights.

Earlier at the news conference he indicated that the other British Airlines were petitioning their government and Antigua and Barbuda is top on the list for travel.

Minister Nicholas says American Airlines, the first international carrier to resume commercial flights here, will continue scheduled flights into Antigua. He said Jet Blue is also expected to make a return.

“I believe as well Jet Blue has indicated a schedule for later this month,” the minister said.

He said Air Canada is expected to inform the government of Antigua & Barbuda on its decision once it receives the green light from the Canadian authorities.

Nicholas said he does not know how many tourists will visit the destination and pointed out that this is traditionally a slow period of visitors.

Eight resorts are expected to open their doors to welcome visitors following the the reopening of borders.