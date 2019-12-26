BREAKING: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Off Guadeloupe

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2019-12-26 9:37 pm (Local Time)
2019-12-27 01:37 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:
4.7
LOCATION:
Latitude: 16.83N
Longitude: 61.09W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
81 km NE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe
90 km SE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
173 km NNE of Roseau, Dominica
DISCLAIMER: this event has NOT been reviewed by an analyst. It was automatically located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.
Be the first to comment