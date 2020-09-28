BREAKING: 11 Caribbean Countries On New York’s Non Quarantine List

(WABC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that international travellers coming from what are considered Level 2 and 3 countries will have to quarantine and fill out a travel form when they arrive in New York.

Cuomo signed the executive order Monday in response to the CDC’s decision to roll back screening measures at airports amid rising COVID-19 cases across the world.

Health officials say the measure is necessary for contact tracing purposes.

The executive order builds on the domestic COVID-19 Travel Advisory already in place for states that have a significant degree of community-wide spread of coronavirus.

The 31 countries not subject to the governor’s executive order and mandatory quarantine requirement are listed below:

American Samoa

Anguilla

Bonaire

Brunei

Cambodia

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Fiji

Guernsey

Greenland

Grenada

Isle of Man

Laos

Macau SAR

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Palau

Saba

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

State health officials say the quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.