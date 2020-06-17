Barbados PM extends invitation to Canadians

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has issued an invitation to Canadians to “come home” to Barbados and the Caribbean to get some relief from the stress of COVID-19, but that country is still advising its citizens against international travel.

While speaking on CBC (Canada’s) Power & Politics Mottley said:

“I know everyone needs some relief from the mental crisis that has been brought upon us by the pandemic, . . . come home and enjoy your time in Barbados; we’ll wait for you with open arms,” she said, also including other areas in the Caribbean.

However the Canadian Government is currently advising against non-essential travel outside of the country at this time. People returning to Canada from abroad are subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine.

