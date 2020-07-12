BARBADOS: Man falls to his death after being electrocuted

(Barbados Today) – Police are investigating the unnatural death of a 21-year-old man from Baywoods, St James.

About 10:26 a.m. on Saturday, police in Holetown received a report that a man had fallen from a tree whilst he was picking breadfruits. He was described as seriously injured at the time.

On arrival police were informed by ambulance personnel who were on the scene that there was no sign of life. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

A tender from the Barbados Fire Service also responded to put out a fire, which was coming from the tree.

It is alleged that the young man was picking breadfruit with a rod, which came in contact with power lines. He was shocked and fell from the tree to the ground.