Barbados: Cluster of COVID-19 cases found in one family

A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been found in a single family in Barbados, Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic has announced.

Six members of the family were diagnosed with the virus between September 30 and Saturday, October 3.

Speaking during a press conference Sunday afternoon, Bostic said the cases were found after several days of aggressive contact tracing related to a positive COVID-19 case diagnosed on September 24.

“The cluster has been traced to a Barbadian woman who returned from the United Kingdom on September 19 and tested positive for COVID-19 after a second test on September 24,” Bostic said.

“The first two family members to test positive were a housekeeper who worked in the woman’s home and her nephew, who were both diagnosed on September 30.

“Last Friday the housekeeper 30-year-old niece tested positive and yesterday the niece’s four-month-old daughter and her husband, aged 34, both were confirmed with the viral illness,” Bostic added.

The Minister said that another niece, a 15-year-old student of Ellerslie Secondary School, also tested positive yesterday.

“All seven people are in isolation, some of them asymptomatic, and others with mild symptoms,” he said.

According to Bostic, the Ministry will continue its contact tracing efforts this week to identify everyone with whom these individuals came into contact.

He said this is the third cluster identified since the start of the outbreak in Barbados.

Bostic is assuring residents “that there is still no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Barbados”.

Ministry of Health and Wellness