ARUBA: FREEWINDS VOLUNTEER MINISTERS SANITIZE SCHOOLS

ORANJESTAD – A ceremony was held at the Kudawecha Basisschool were the Acting Director of Education, Ms. Nora Eleonora, made a presentation before a group of teachers and school principals to recognize the work done by the Volunteer Minsters from the Freewinds and the Aruba Fire Department after having sanitized 18 public schools to protect against Covid-19.

In the weeks leading up to schools reopening, and just after opening, schools were sanitized to make them safe for students and teachers. The positive effects of this action did not go unnoticed.

After presenting a unique piece of artwork to Mr. Ken Weber, Port Captain of the Freewinds Ms. Eleonora expressed her gratitude stating, “Thank you so much Freewinds to be with us at the time we needed you. You are really angels to help us. It is very special to us to have you here to help our schools so that our children can be safe.”

In accepting this recognition Mr. Weber responded saying, “Thank you for opening your doors to the Scientology Volunteers Ministers and the Aruba Fire Department so that we could provide the service of sanitizing the schools. What can be more important than protecting the future of the island, and that future is the youth attending schools.

If they are safe, if the teachers, principals and parents have peace of mind that the schools are safe the students can come to resume their studies. When you have a solution such as we have, sanitizing with D7, knowing that it is the best product there is, you cannot stand on the sidelines and watch. You have to provide help as we are all in this together.”

During the past few months the Freewinds Volunteer Ministers working with the Aruba Firefighters have sanitized over 120 locations including police stations, NGO facilities, churches, government offices and 47 schools.