ARUBA FIRE DEPARTMENT AND FREEWINDS VOLUNTEERS TEAM UP

ARUBA FIRE DEPARTMENT AND FREEWINDS VOLUNTEERS TEAMED UP WITH THE ARUBA AIRPORT AUTHORITY TO PREPARE THE AIRPORT FOR OPENING

–

ORANJESTAD – Over the weekend the check-in terminal for non-USA passengers at the Aruba Airport was sanitized with D7 by a team of Volunteer Ministers from the Freewinds and Aruba firefighters in preparation for the opening to public. D7, or Decon 7, is known to be the most effective sanitizing compound capable of neutralizing up to 99.999% of viruses and bacteria, including Covid-19

The opening up of borders has been a controversial matter in many Caribbean islands. Some people want things to remain closed, but on the other hand the islands need the lifeblood of tourism and exchange from outside. As time goes by jobs are lost, businesses close and millions of dollars of potential income are lost daily.

It has been a long wait for the opening up of the border, and even though it is not a complete opening, it is a beginning. And with this opening comes the possibility of Covid-19 making its way back on the island. This is why the Volunteer Ministers from the Freewinds and the Aruba firefighters teamed up with the Aruba Airport Authority to take steps to ensure the safety of all by sanitizing areas of the Aruba Airport starting with the check-in terminal.

The Director of Safety, Security and Regulatory Compliance for the Aruba Airport Authority, Ms. Angeline Flemming, had this to say, “During times of crisis people have to step up and I think that the Freewinds and the fire department are stepping up really well. I see you do work at schools, at churches, at government entities and now at the airport. I think it is important for any organization during a crisis or pandemic like this to step up and help. This isn’t something one can do by one self. I think that it is great work that you are doing.”

Director of Safety, Security and Regulatory Compliance for AAA Angeline Flemming