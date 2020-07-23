Antigua Rethinks Travel Bubble After Police Officer Test Positive For Covid-19

(Antigua NewsRoom) – (CABINET NOTES) -The notion of an OECS/Barbados and CARICOM Bubble has been scuttled after a single police officer, visiting St. Vincent from Antigua, was tested and found to be positive.

This single officer, the Minister of Health informed, has caused the members of the Police Band to be quarantined; the crew of the RSS aircraft to be tested and quarantined; and, for those with whom he may have been in contact to be sought out and quarantined. One infected person, he emphasized, has had an impact on scores of people.