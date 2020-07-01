Antigua PM ‘Totally Opposed’ To Caribbean Airlines Taking Over LIAT

Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has rejected any idea of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines replacing LIAT which is about to go belly up.

Browne made the remarks while considering how regional travel will be facilitated with the pending liquidation of LIAT.

He told Observer Radio that Antigua would sooner start a scaled-down LIAT, on its own, rather than to give Caribbean Airlines a monopoly.

“And in terms of those who are suggesting CAL, giving CAL, a monopoly on the provision of air services within CARICOM, I am totally opposed to that, 1 million percent opposed to that,” Browne said.

He said Trinidad already enjoys being the supermarket of the Caribbean.

“Trinidad cannot literally be supplying all our food, the supermarket of the Caribbean and now just come and try monopolize air services or transportation, I will never agree to that. As I said the benefits of Caricom should be shared,” the prime minister stated.

“We are of the view that there ought to be a sub-regional airline,” he added.