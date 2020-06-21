Antigua Government to construct its own hotel property

(ANTIGUA NEWS ROOM) – The government reportedly wants to construct a hotel property to increase local ownership in the tourism sector.

“Very shortly, the Ministry of Works will be unveiling the challenge, which the Prime Minister has given to us, our own site, where our own architects, our own builders can demonstrate we can build our own hotel”, announced Lennox Weston, the Minister of Public Works while speaking at a ceremony to hand over the Industrial Court this week.

According to a media report, the project will be in the Willoughby Bay area and the government will offer local investors waterfront land in the area for about US$3.