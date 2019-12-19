Antigua elected to OAS auditing body

(CNS) – Antigua and Barbuda’s Auditor-General, Dean Evanson, has been elected to the External Board of Auditors of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Evanson was nominated and supported for the post by Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders.

The election took place on December 18 by the Permanent Council of the OAS.

In welcoming Evanson’s election to the external auditing board of the 34 member hemispheric organisation, Ambassador Sanders said: “I welcome this election which demonstrates that small sates have the right and the capacity to play a role in the accountability of international organisations.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda, has been fighting for our rightful recognition and we will continue to do so”.

The External Board of Auditors meets four times a year at OAS headquarters to review the audit of all aspects of the OAS and to give overall direction to the external auditors.

Antigua and Barbuda is the only small state on the External Board of Auditors