ANTIGUA: Double Testing For Returning Nationals

(ANTIGUA NEWS ROOM) – Returning nationals will have to test twice for covid-19 as the government seeks to tighten protocols, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said.

He said a negative COVID test before entering Antigua another upon arrival will be the new procedure going forward.

“We have decided that returning nationals who will be given the opportunity to quarantine at home, they not only have to test before they come here, when they get here they must test again in order to be eligible to quarantine at home,” Browne said.

“This is to reduce the risk of individuals inadvertently transferring COVID to their family and friends. I think too that even within the homes, if you know that you’ve been exposed or you are coming from a high-risk area and you’re in a home with others, I’m of the opinion that those individuals should even volunteer to wear masks in order to protect their loved ones.”

“Otherwise you should volunteer to wear a mask or we will end up with a disaster. This thing is real … and if we are not careful we will end up with community spread and that is where we will end up with a disaster,” the Prime Minister said.