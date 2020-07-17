Antigua & Barbuda To Establish Mosquito Lab

(Antigua News Room) – Antigua & Barbuda will be establishing a mosquito lab as the country seeks out a more effective way to control the population of the pest.

Mosquitoes are considered one of the deadliest animals in the world and cause millions of deaths every year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

They transmit several diseases such as Dengue Fever, Malaria, Chikungunya, Zika Virus and Yellow Fever.

Dr. Linroy Christian, the Director of Analytical Services, said fogging, which is currently used to control the pest, is only effective on adult mosquitoes.

He said studies will be conducted to determine the effectiveness of the technique, the chemicals being used, and what negative impact the chemicals could have on pollinators.

“We’re establishing a mosquito lab where we’ll be looking at insecticide resistance as well but also looking at potential control measures, projects with the International Atomic Energy Agency are in discussion, and there is entomological training that has been done for my staff, staff at the Central Board of Health, Environment, in terms of global positioning”, Dr Christian told state media.

He said the new approach will be more environmentally friendly and target the mosquito at every stage it’s life.

“We’re looking at having a program where we’re going to GPS-map the island in terms of mosquito density where we’re looking at, you know, the eggs, the larvae and the adults and from that information, we will then have a more targeted approach so that is ongoing with the Central Board of Health”, he revealed.

“We expect to have this incrementally done and the end goal really is to be the most environmentally friendly and most efficacious way and whilst protecting the public from the mosquito, yes, but also from any particular control measure that may be implemented”, Dr Christian added.