Air Antilles Expands Its Caribbean Foothold From August 1st

Caribbean News Service (CNS) — In line with its ongoing development strategy, Air Antilles — a leading Caribbean airline and member of the Caribsky Alliance — will run new regional routes as of Aug. 1.

These flights will operate on ATR42/72 aircraft with a seat capacity ranging from 48 to 72 passengers, from and to St. Lucia, Barbados, and Dominica.

The two-stage launch of this new flight schedule will then expand to other destinations from St. Lucia, Barbados and Dominica.

Flights from / to Barbados Phase 1 : 08/01 to 08/07/2020

1 daily flight Barbados > < St. Lucia

Departure from Barbados at 10:25 a.m.

Arrival in St.Lucia at 11:05 a.m.

Departure from St. Lucia at 9:10 a.m.

Arrival in Barbados at 10:50 a.m.

Phase 2 : starting 08/08/2020

2 daily flights Barbados > < St. Lucia.

Departure from Barbados at 10:25 a.m.

Arrival in St. Lucia at 11:05 a.m.

Departure from Barbados at 5:45 p.m.

Arrival in St. Lucia at 6:25 p.m.

Departure from St. Lucia at 9:10 a.m.

Arrival in Barbados at 10:50 a.m.

Departure from St. Lucia at 4:30 p.m.

Arrival in Barbados at 5:10 p.m.

1 daily flight Barbados > < Dominica (Douglas Charles Airport)

Departure from Barbados at 10:25 a.m.

Arrival in Dominica at 12:20 p.m.

Departure from Dominica at 3:20 p.m.

Arrival in Barbados at 5:10 p.m.

Beware, these destinations are subject to specific border control sanitary measures upon arrival and/or departure.

Air Antilles is urging passengers to visit its dedicated web page on airantilles.com, in order to prepare their journey adequately and know of the sanitary procedures to be followed aboard Air Antilles aircraft.

Air Antilles is a leading Caribbean airline operating since 2002 from the French, Dutch and Spanish-speaking Antilles. It has grown over time into a leading player on the regional passenger flight scene as well as inter-Caribbean routes.

Air Antilles is a founding member of the Caribsky Alliance, which makes it the number one airline with the broadest range of destinations across the Caribbean region.