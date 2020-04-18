TRINIDAD: Acid bath from pregnant wife

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A San Fernando man was doused with acid but has refused to give police a statement against his pregnant wife, who allegedly confessed to police that she committed the act.

The man, of King’s Wharf, San Fernando, was treated at a hospital for burns to his upper body.

On Wednesday around 12.25 p.m., the pregnant woman went to San Fernando Municipal Police Station and reported that she and her husband had a physical fight earlier that day at their home.

She reported that during the scramble, her husband pulled a knife. She told police she grabbed a bottle containing a toxic substance and threw it on him. The woman said she immediately came to the police station while neighbours took the man to San Fernando General Hospital.

Detectives of San Fernando Police Station visited the man at Ward 3 and told him that they were investigating a report of grievous bodily harm relative to his injuries.

However, the man told officers that because his wife is pregnant, he would not give a statement against her.

Doctors told police that the man suffered minor injuries and was due to be discharged yesterday.