12,950 clinically suggestive cases of dengue in Guadeloupe

A dengue fever related death has been recorded in Guadeloupe.

No additional information was shared about the victim however Public Health France in an epidemiological update on October 1 said the death occurred in September.

Public Health France said the number of clinically suggestive cases continue to increase in the archipelago.

It stated that since the start of the epidemic nearly 12,950 clinically suggestive cases of dengue have been estimated in city medicine in Guadeloupe.

It was also noted that in the last two weeks, 40.5 per cent of hospital visits concerned patients under the age of 15.

Loop Caribbean