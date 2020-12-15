CAL: Special flight set for this week, infants pay 10%

Caribbean Airlines is offering a special flight from Piarco International Airport in Trinidad to Grantley Adams International Airport.

With the holidays almost upon us, individuals seeking to get home to Barbados, the United Kingdom or St Vincent and the Grenadines can do so all on one day, December 18.

The airline company assures passengers from Trinidad via the special flight that there are same-day connections to the other two aforementioned destinations from Barbados. Barbados is also a hub for travellers seeking to continue on to the United States, Canada and a slew of Caribbean islands.

The special flight from Trinidad to Barbados is scheduled to depart Trinidad at 2pm and arrive in Barbados at 2:55pm on December 18, 2020.

In compliance with Barbados’ COVID-19 protocols, all passengers must have a negative PCR result no older than 72 hours to board the plane and for entry into Barbados. Tickets range between USD $330 and USD $450. However, Caribbean Airlines has decided, “infants only pay 10 per cent of adult fare!”

Interested persons can book by contacting the Call Centre or by visiting any of the Caribbean Airlines Ticket Offices in Trinidad and Tobago.