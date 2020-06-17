Yuka app comes to Canada !

As the world is slowly starting to move beyond the impact of this global pandemic, now more than ever, staying healthy is everyone’s top priority! In order to help Canadians make the best choices for their health, I believe that you and your readers would be interested in knowing that Yuka is now available in Canada.

Used by more than 18 million people in Europe, Yuka is a free mobile app that allows you to scan barcodes of food and personal care products and instantly see if they’re bad 🔴 or good 🟢 for your health.

When a product has a negative impact on your health, Yuka recommends similar but healthier alternatives. All ratings and recommendations are entirely objective as Yuka is a 100% independent app with no ads or sponsors.

An exciting development: Snapchat will integrate Yuka later this year so that more people can have access to this useful tool.